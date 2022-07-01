i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Down 1.8%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.40 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.33). Approximately 1,313,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,634,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.86. The stock has a market cap of £316.07 million and a P/E ratio of 887.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

