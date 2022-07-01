ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.02155123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00191822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015977 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

