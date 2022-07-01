iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 590,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.60. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

