IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Cap of $983,554.94

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $983,554.94 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00694117 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.92 or 0.99996007 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

