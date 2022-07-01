IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.49

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and traded as low as $26.77. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 1,487 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

