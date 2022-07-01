Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Helium stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 12,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get Imperial Helium alerts:

Imperial Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.