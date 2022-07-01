Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Imperial Helium stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 12,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
Imperial Helium Company Profile
