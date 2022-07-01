Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 500 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 333,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

