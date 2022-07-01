Inchcape’s (INCH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 920 ($11.29) target price on the stock.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 695.50 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 759.41. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 615 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.33.

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £146,514.42 ($179,750.24).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

