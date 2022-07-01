Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $401,728.07

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $401,728.07 and approximately $25,328.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00187133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00975334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00084481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

