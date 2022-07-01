Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 109.1% in June

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AXH remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Friday. Industrial Human Capital has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.