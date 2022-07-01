Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 1,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000.

