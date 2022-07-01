Insider Buying: Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Acquires $158,554.47 in Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

