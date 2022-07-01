Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Purchases 748 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,290.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron James Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $29.76. 152,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

