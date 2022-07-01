Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,640,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 510,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,965. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.