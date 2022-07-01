Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,166,433 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,208.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 633,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,092. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.