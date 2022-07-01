Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Buys C$10,920.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 42,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,248,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,364,498.72.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 1,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$260.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 3,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$910.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$140.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$140.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 1,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$280.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 76,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$21,280.00.

Shares of VLC stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$42.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.48.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

