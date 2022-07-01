Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 1,109 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24.

GOOG stock traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $2,181.62. 1,538,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,506. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,571.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

