Insider Selling: Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Insider Sells 94,033 Shares of Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Nicole Kelsey sold 8,406 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $19,670.04.

AMRS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.93. 3,571,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Amyris by 92.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amyris by 83.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

