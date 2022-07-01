Insider Selling: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Director Sells $49,980.86 in Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $49,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,229 shares in the company, valued at $131,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

