Insider Selling: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Major Shareholder Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NLIT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 163,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLIT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,523,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

