Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $680,648.40 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

