Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,770 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,516,974.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. 15,192,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,121,850. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -409.71 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Square by 42.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Square by 281.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $53,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $6,066,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.