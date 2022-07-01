InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $54.05

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $52.44. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 3,163 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.80) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

