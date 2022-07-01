International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Up 4.1%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

