International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.18.

IFF opened at $119.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

