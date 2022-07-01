Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $201.94. 10,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,662. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
