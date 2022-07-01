Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in June

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,837. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.14 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.