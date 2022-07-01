Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.