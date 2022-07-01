Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 90.5% in June

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of KBWP opened at $81.12 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.514 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Featured Stories
