Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 90.5% in June

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBWP opened at $81.12 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.514 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.