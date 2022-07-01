Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

