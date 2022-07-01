Investec Downgrades Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.40 on Monday. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.
