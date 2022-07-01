iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 204,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,915,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.