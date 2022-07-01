IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 76.5% in June

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

