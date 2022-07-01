iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 308,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,624. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

