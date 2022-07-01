iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.