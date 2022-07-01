iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

