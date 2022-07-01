iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

IUSG stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

