iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,820. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

