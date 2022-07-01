iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

