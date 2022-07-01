iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598,547 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $199,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. 1,155,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

