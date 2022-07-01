iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

ESGU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. 23,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

