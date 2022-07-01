iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after buying an additional 328,174 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

