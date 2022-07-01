iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,571 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 328,174 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

