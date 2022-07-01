iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 68,326 shares.The stock last traded at $73.06 and had previously closed at $73.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

