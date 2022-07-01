iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Lowered by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

