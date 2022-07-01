iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 940,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 13,563,864 shares.The stock last traded at $34.34 and had previously closed at $34.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 48,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

