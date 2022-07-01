iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,360 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 9.66% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $86,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,608,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,635,000 after purchasing an additional 214,582 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 390,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 704,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.