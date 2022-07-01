iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.