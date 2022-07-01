iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,466 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

