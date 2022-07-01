iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $33,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

